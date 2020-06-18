Churchill Officials Update Florence Council on Forthcoming Track

This article has been corrected to reflect that the name of the renovated track is Turfway Racing & Gaming, not New Latonia, and to correct the title of the city's community events coordinator. RCN regrets the error.

Churchill Downs officials presented details about the Louisville-based track's new projects in Florence and Newport during this week's Florence city council meeting.

Churchill Downs Vice Presidnet of Tax Erik Furlan called the former Turfway Park grandstand an eyesore. It has since been torn down.

Churchill announced its purchase of Turfway last year along with plans to develop the $200 million new track.

Churchill is also developing a gaming facility in the Newport shopping center.

Furlan explained that the new track will boast a $6 million poly track designed not to freeze in the winter to allow for year-round racing. So far, Churchill has committed $56 million to the project, Furlan said.

Additional amenities at the updated Turfway Racing & Gaming include a 16,000-sq. ft. multi-function room to be used for events like weddings, meetings, conventions, and concerts. Furlan expects that the track will draw visitors to fill hotel rooms year-round after it opens next year.

Council approved the issuance of $250 million in industrial revenue bonds to support the project.

In other business, Florence Community Events Coordinator Vanessa Lenear explained the student ambassador program which is open to students in grades 6 through 12.

Lenear introduced Alexander Reynolds, a senior at Boone County High School, who is the winner of one of the $500 scholarships offered through the program. The other scholarship went to Rebecca Mulroney, also a senior at Boone County, who could not attend the meeting.

Mayor Diane Whalen presented Reynolds with his check.

The city plans to move forward with its annual fireworks display on July 3 at 10 p.m., but there will not be any festival or other celebration due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

If it rains on the third, the fireworks display will take place on July 4.

The senior center still doesn't have an opening date, also due to the pandemic, Whalen said.

Written by Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor