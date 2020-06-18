Newport Catholic Names 2013 Grad, UC Cheerleader as New Head Coach

Newport Central Catholic High School named a 2013 graduate its new cheerleading coach.

Samantha Kroger was a cheerleader for the Thoroughbreds and the University of Cincinnati.

“I am so excited to be back with my NCC family," Kroger said. "This school holds a special place in my heart, and I feel blessed and honored to join the athletic department as head cheerleading coach.”

At UC, Kroger was part of teams that placed fifth and sixth in in the D1 division at UCA Nationals. She placed second nationally int he NCA partner stunt competition in Daytona, Florida.

Kroger is set to graduate from Vanerbilt University with a master's degree, and is a nurse practitioner.

“I am excited to start my new career as well as this position as NCC’s cheerleading coach. I look forward to the new journey ahead,” Kroger said.

“We are looking forward to having Sam back on campus and working with our cheerleaders to further develop their skills," said Newport Catholic Athletic Director Jeff Schulkens. "Her experience with cheering at the University of Cincinnati is a great asset."

Kroger replaces Margaret Braun as cheerleading coach.

