Speed-Painting Event to Benefit NKY Arts Initiative

A "fast-paced speed painting competition" between eight local painters is set to benefit NKY ArtQuest, a comprehensive marketing program and calendar for arts-related events in Northern Kentucky.

NKY ArtQuest is an initiative of the Public Arts Network of Northern Kentucky.

"NKY Art Attack" is scheduled for Thursday, June 25 at 7 p.m. It will stream live from the Baker Hunt Art & Cultural Center in Covington at www.NKYArtAttack.com and TBNK.

Viewers determine the winners by voting online for their favorite paintings.

The speed painters compete in two semi-final rounds where they have 15 minutes to create a finished painting based on a prompt. After each round, viewers’ online votes will be counted to determine the winning painter.

The winners of these first two rounds compete in a final round, again decided by the viewers. The first and second place artists will receive cash prizes.

“The artwork painted during the Art Attack competition will be available through an Ebay auction immediately after the event and until June 30," said Jill Morenz, of the Catalytic Fund, who organized the event. "The auction will also include fifteen hand-decorated face-masks created by local artists.”

Sponsor Tony Milburn, owner of Milburn Development, said he is “proud to support the arts in Northern Kentucky because they make our region vibrant and exciting.”

To promote the event, the Public Arts Network is organizing an art giveaway called Finders Keepers. Three times a day from June 22-June 24, an original piece of art from a local artist will be placed in a recognizable location in the cities of Ludlow, Covington, Newport, Bellevue, or Dayton. A photo offering clues to the location will be posted on Instagram and Facebook. The first person to find and retrieve the art gets to keep it.

Finders Keepers posts are planned for 9 a.m., noon, and 5 p.m. Look for them at @nky_public_arts on Instagram and on Facebook, under the hash tag #NKYFindersKeepers.

-Staff report