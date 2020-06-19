What to Know About Election Results in Kentucky

The coronavirus pandemic has not just impacted the date in which Kentuckians vote this year, it has also impacted when voters will know winners of next Tuesday's primary.

Secretary of State Michael G. Adams announced Friday afternoon that his office and the state board of elections will not be reporting election results at elect.ky.gov as it typically does.

However, unofficial results are to be reported to the secretary of state's office by 6 p.m. on Tuesday and those results will be made available to the public at that time, Adams said.

Kentucky's primary election is traditionally held in May, but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic to June 23. Voters had the option of requesting absentee ballots to submit by mail, and also to vote in-person at local county clerk offices.

One polling place in each county will be open on election day for in-person voting.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by June 23.

“Under normal circumstances, the State Board of Elections receives and reports all preliminary election results on election night. However, because we, like other states voting during the pandemic, have accommodated voters by letting them mail ballots on election day, not every vote will be in hand by election night," Adams said in a statement on Friday. "Moreover, many counties, including our two biggest, have chosen to withhold even partial results until June 30, the extended deadline for all counties to report returns to the Secretary of State."

Jefferson (Louisville) and Fayette (Lexington) are the state's two largest counties.

