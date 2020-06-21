After Starting Her Writing Career at 14, Lauren Hudson's Trilogy is Completed

Local author Lauren Hudson, who started writing professionally at age 14, is out with her new book, The Redemption, the third in a series that followed The Ascension and The Deception.

Hudson, a Villa Hills resident who graduated from Dixie Heights High School and is now a sophomore at the University of Kentucky, is working towards becoming a pediatric oncologist.

"When I was very young, I wanted to be a Kroger check-out person," she said. "l was fascinated by scanning things, and I wanted to do that. But then when I was in school I really liked science, and when they got around to things about the human body I was very interested. My mom said I should think about becoming a doctor, and I decided that was what I wanted to be."

Hudson interned at Children's Hospital in Cincinnati.

Writing has continued to play a role in her life, too, sometimes even overlapping with her medical studies.

Last summer, the Markey Cancer Center, the University of Kentucky College of Medicine, and the Appalachian Center for Training in Oncology produced a book of twenty essays written by high school students, The Cancer Crisis in Appalachia. Hudson served as one of three editors.

"These students have incredibly impactful stories," Hudson said. "It's been a wonderful privilege to help them share their experiences because you never know how they may influence someone who needs it."

Hudson was set to embark on a book tour this summer but those plans were derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Redemption book description via Amazon:

All the tears have dried. All the words have been spoken. All the feelings have gone numb. After their sister's betrayal, Desdemona and Felix Anchor are left to pick up the pieces of their broken family. With their evil mother, Jane, gaining power with each passing moment, time is of the essence if Felix and Desdemona want to save the world as they know it. They must prove their cause worthy to not only other Asterians, but to the Asterian Council. Discovering how to rebuild their futures, their happiness, and their identities in the wake of Jinx's deception and Jane's destruction is a must. As they work to protect humans and Asterians alike, will they salvage their family, or will they fall to Jane's reign once and for all?

In the meantime, Hudson is relaxing, working out, and reading science fiction, while spending time with family and friends.

She is also working on another book, which she described as three mini-books titled Dinner Table Discussions. Her author father, Rob Hudson, is collaborating on that project, which is expected to be released next year.

"When I was in high school, I used to write every day and finished my books without too much trouble," Lauren said. "I thought I could still maintain a schedule in college, because I have a lot of self-discipline, but I found it too difficult to work around my school work. So now I write on my breaks, and that works too."

"If someone had told 14-year old me that this series would reach this many readers, I wouldn't have believed them. Watching others fall in love with the Anchor kids like I have is truly my favorite part about writing."

Written by Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor