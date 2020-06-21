Free Art to Be Hidden in NKY River Cities Monday Through Wednesday

Pieces of art will be hidden around Ludlow, Covington, Newport, Bellevue, or Dayton starting Monday and through Wednesday. It is a finders-keepers situation, with the finders getting to keep the free art.

The Public Arts Network of Northern Kentucky partnered with local artists for the giveaway as a promotion of Thursday's Art Attack Speed Painting Competition.

During each of the three days at 9 a.m., noon, and 5 p.m., organizers of the event will place a piece of art at a recognizable location in one of the cities and will then post photo clues on Facebook and Instagram, with the hashtag #NKYFindersKeepers. The first person to find the piece gets to keep it.

“Our local artists are talented and generous. Sharing their artwork in this way will be fun for everyone who participates in Finders Keepers," said organizer Jill Morenz from the Catalytic Fund.

The Art Attack Speed Painting Competition is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday and will be live-streamed at NKYArtAttack.com and broadcast on TBNK

The artwork created during the competition will be auctioned off to raise money to support the arts in Northern Kentucky.

