Ludlow Prepares for Flexibility with School Reopening Plans

The Ludlow board of education met in person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted such meetings.

Attendees wore masks and were spaced apart.

Superintendent Michael Borchers explained that the starting date for the next school year should be August 26 but according to state guidelines, there will be flexibility with that.

The start-date was originally set for August 19.

Districts are still waiting for guidance on face masks and social-distancing.

Borchers also reviewed an integrated instructional design that would allow the district to teach students in a variety of ways and would allow the schools to transition to non-traditional instruction (NTI), which was used for the last part of the recently concluded school year when schools were shuttered due to the pandemic.

Some possible schedules in case the proposed start-date does not materialize would include a rotation of students, a synchronous hybrid, a combination model, or an online-only program.

The board also approved some policy changes including allowing for the providing of education for those 21 and older who did not complete high school but would like to. The former policy forbade people over the age of 21 from taking courses toward a traditional diploma.

Another new policy requires that all student identification badges include three phone numbers: one for the domestic abuse hotline, one for the sexual assault hotline, and one for the suicide hotline.

The board also rated Borchers as exemplary, the highest rating, in all seven categories of his annual state-mandated evaluation.

The board was also presented with a slide show featuring the class of 2020 and the honors and scholarships that they were awarded. One student, Chris Cannon, showed up at the home of Dr. Jon Draud with gifts.

Cannon received the scholarship provided by Draud's family.

Draud was formerly the Ludlow superintendent before entering politics and serving as a state representative. He is currently a Kenton County Commissioner.

Borchers also announced that the district is acquiring new Chromebooks for students. Old ones were retired and fifty graduating seniors received them as gifts.

