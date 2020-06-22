30 Hours of Wiffle Ball in Ft. Mitchell Hopes to Be New World Record

A wiffle ball tournament was played in Fort Mitchell over the weekend for more than thirty hours in an attempt to break a world record and raise money.

Cole Hetzel planned the tournament held at St. John's Field on Saturday and Sunday, bringing the outdoor game back after the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered such activities for months.

"It started because I wanted to break a record," Cole Hetzel said. "I wanted to find a Guiness record that I thought I could break."

The family built a wiffle ball field in their backyard about five years ago, because Cole, who was 12 at the time and is now 17, thought it would be great to have a place where the neighborhood kids could come and play. The idea came after a trip to Fenway Park in Boston.

Though the bases were measured out, there were ghost runners since only five people were placed on each team, which were originally dubbed the red and blue teams before morphing into the Fast Plastic team and the Ft. Mitchell Dillies.

Eight umpires volunteered their time in four-hour shifts along with sixteen witnesses hoping to document the event for the Guiness Book of World Records. The previous record, according to Guiness was 26 hours, 22 minutes, and 10 seconds. The Ft. Mitchell game lasted 30 hours and one minute.

Most of the funds raised were to be given to St. Vincent de Paul.

Hetzel will be a senior at Beechwood High School next school year. He runs cross country and plays tennis there. He was joined on the field by Jack McMillen, Patrick Mitchell, Tim Earle, Griffin Smith, Tristen Richards, Chris Hetzel, Alex Grence, Andrew Harris, and Jacob Marker. The official score was 638 to 347 in 269 innings of play, with the Fast Plastic team trouncing the Ft Mitchell Dillies.

Matt McBee sang the National Anthem before the game.

-Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor