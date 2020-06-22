Summe Retiring as Head of NKY Convention & Visitors Bureau

Eric Summe is set to retire as president and chief executive officer of the Northern Kentucky Convention and Visitors Bureau, branded as meetNKY.

His retirement, notice of which was submitted to the organization, is effective July 1.

Transitions in leadership were announced today from meetNKY | Northern Kentucky Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“It has been the honor of my career to spend this time leading meetNKY,” said Summe. “While I had planned to retire at the end of 2020 and planned to start the process in July, the ongoing pandemic has changed a lot of priorities. With the restructuring plan that meetNKY will undertake very soon, it is a good time to make this move now to allow the organization to flex for the future. I have much pride in the tremendous accomplishment and success that Northern Kentucky has had and will continue to have as a place that people want to visit, work and live. It has been a privilege to work with so many talented staff members, an engaged community of partners and a world class destination.”

Summe spent most of his career with Delta Airlines before taking over at meetNKY nine years ago.

“The Northern Kentucky hospitality community cannot celebrate Eric Summe’s accomplishments enough,” said meetNKY Board Chair Tim Bray. “Eric has been integral in the past success of the organization and guided the organization through its rebranding to meetNKY in 2014. He worked tirelessly to create the destination development fund that will eventually lead to enhanced convention presence at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center and has been a transformative leader at the organization. The organization wishes Eric a well-deserved retirement and much future success.”

Commissioner of Tourism for the Kentucky Department of Tourism Michael Mangeot also commented on Summe's departure.

“As a native of Covington myself, I know Eric’s love for the area and have seen his passion, leadership and relentless advocacy for Northern Kentucky.” Mangeot said. “Whether serving on the Kentucky Tourism Development Finance Authority, as President of the Kentucky Association of Convention & Visitor Bureaus or his current role as Chairman of the Kentucky Travel Industry Association, Eric has always been available to lend his perspective and much sought after advice to tourism partners across the Commonwealth. Above all though, Eric is a valued and trusted friend and I wish him much happiness and joy in his retirement. He will be greatly missed in the tourism industry.”

Julie Kirkpatrick, the vice president of sales and marketing at meetNKY will serve as interim president and CEO. She has been with the organizations since 2014.

"We are all confident that the NKY tourism industry and meetNKY are in good hands with Julie,” said Bray. “The next six months are going to be transformative for the industry and Julie is the right person to lead the organization’s “Go Forward” plan. She is a very strategic leader and has the confidence of the entire board.”

“While this is a very hard, no doubt one of the hardest times for our industry and our organization, the road ahead will be bumpy, but we will recover,” said Kirkpatrick. “I am humbled in the faith and trust our board, Judge Executives, and the community have placed in us to execute on a plan to provide recovery to the industry. As a proud resident of Northern Kentucky, we will once again enjoy a robust visitation to this region we call home and we love. I also want to thank Eric Summe for his leadership, mentoring and friendship. We will make you proud.”

