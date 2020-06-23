Independence Man Sentenced to 16 Years for Child Pornography

An Independence man was sentenced to sixteen years in prison by U.S. District Judge David Bunning on Tuesday.

Michael Clark, 49, was convicted of distributing child pornography in September of last year.

According to evidence presented at trial, Clark distributed the pornography on five different occasions to a law enforcement officers using a peer-to-peer file-sharing network.

A search warrant was executed at Clark's Independence home in April 2018 where his computer was seized. A forensic examination revealed the child pornography.

Federal law mandates that Clark must serve at least 85 percent of his sentenced and be on supervised release for twenty years after he leaves prison.

The announcement was made by U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky Robert M. Duncan, as well as Kenton County Police Chief Spike Jones and Campbell County Police Chief Craig Sorrell, and L. Jerry Templet, special agent in charge for Homeland Security investigations.

-Staff report