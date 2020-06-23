New Ft. Wright-Based Private Equity Firm Launched

A new private equity firm launched in Fort Wright.

Roebling Capital Partners (RCP) referred to itself in a news release as a new lower-middle-market firm and is founded and operated by some prominent local members of the business community.

The day-to-day operations will be managed by:

Keith Carlson, as co-founder, CEO and managing partner. Carlson will lead the operations team at RCP, in addition to continuing his role as shareholder and director at VonLehman CPA & Advisory Firm.

Brian Malthouse, CPA, as co-founder and partner of RCP. In addition to his role as CEO of VonLehman, Malthouse will lend advice on tax and accounting matters to RCP.

Daniel Magarian, as co-founder and partner of RCP. Magarian, also chairman and investor at Field Aerospace, Inc. and will assist with day-to-day operations including business development for RCP.

Initial investors in RCP, who will also serve on the Investment Committee and provide significant resources to RCP, include:

William P. Butler, current chairman of Corporex Companies.

Robert B. Sathe, current chairman of MCF Advisors

RCP intends to invest, through qualified investors, in “traditional” controlling equity investments in privately-held companies, a news release said. RCP will typically invest $1 million to $4 million per deal (including follow-on investments), serving either as the primary equity sponsor or as a co-investor alongside other equity sponsors.

The organizers said that the plan is to meet a regional demand for private equity investments.

“Brian, Dan and I came together as partners in RCP because we felt that our individual experiences and personalities would work well together in sourcing, funding, structuring and closing private equity investments,” said Carlson. “We each have something unique to bring to the table that will make the process smooth and efficient for our portfolio companies.”

“Even during a downturn, private equity is an attractive opportunity for businesses,” said Magarian. “Our goal is to reduce the continuity risk that is commonly found in lower-middle-market businesses due to owners generally not focusing on succession planning.”

“We want Roebling Capital Partners to be known as the ‘hometown’ provider, for Any Hometown, USA. We will leverage our networks near and far to structure private equity investments with the best possible outcomes,” Malthouse said.

-Staff report