Census: Union is Boone Co.'s Fastest-Growing City

The City of Union is the fastest-growing city in Boone County, according to 2019 population estimate numbers released by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The numbers show that Union grew 1.327 percent from 2018, for a population of 6,034.

These numbers are population estimate numbers provided by the Census Bureau.

Official population numbers will be released following the conclusion of the 2020 U.S. Census.

Union outpaced Walton (1.180%), Florence (1.196%), and unincorporated Boone County (1.303%) in the 2019 calendar year.

“Our growth supersedes the other two Boone County cities, and unincorporated Boone County,” said Mayor Larry K. Solomon. “Growth is always measured in small proportions, but this shows that Union is a growing and vibrant city that continues to attract new residents. We anticipate these numbers to grow further when the 2020 Census is released next year.”

The U.S. Census Bureau is currently conducting the 2020 U.S. Census which determines official population numbers nationwide. The City of Union remains as one of the top reporting cities in the state and country, with an 83.3 response rate from its citizens. The state of Kentucky has a 65.2 response rate statewide. The census can be completed online at 2020census.org.

-Staff report