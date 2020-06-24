Kyles Lane Entrance to I-71/75 Southbound to Close for One Week

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet corrected its original news release that said the exit ramp from the interstate to Kyles Lane would be closed. In actuality, it will be the entrance ramp to I-71/75 from Kyles Lane that will close. This article has now been corrected to include the proper information.

The entrance ramp to I-71/75 southbound from Kyles Lane will close for a week starting Thursday at 10 p.m., the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 6 Office announced.

A detour will be in place directing drivers.

The closure is part of the pavement project in place along a four-mile stretch of the highway from the 12th Street/Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. exit in Covington to Dixie Highway in Ft. Mitchell.

The majority of the project area will undergo a diamond grinding treatment, and a high-friction surface treatment, which involves adding a layer of aggregates on the pavement, will be done on the southbound curve in Fort Mitchell and the northbound curve going down the Cut-in-the-Hill.

The project also will include replacement of pavement slabs and a damaged median barrier wall and repairs to lighting.

The speed limit will be reduced from 55 miles per hour to 45 MPH in the project area. Double fines will be issued in the work zone for violators.

Currently, the right two lanes are closed on I-71/75 southbound.

Two lanes of traffic will be maintained at all times.

Nighttime and weekend work will also take place.

The $7.9 million project has an October 2020 completion.

-Staff report