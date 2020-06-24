Results of Latest I-75 Enforcement Blitz: 80 Speeding Tickets and More

The results are in from last week's traffic enforcement blitz on Interstate 75 between the Ohio riverfront in Covington and the I-275 interchange in Erlanger.

Eighty speeding tickets were issued to drivers, making that the most frequent citation.

Fifteen were cited for failure to prove insurance.

Other citations included possession of marijuana and reckless driving.

In all, 141 citations were issued on June 16 by eleven different police officers from multiple local and state agencies.

The enforcement blitz is funded by a grant.

The next two blitzes are scheduled for June 28 and July 3.

-Staff report