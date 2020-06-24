Y'all Will Ball: Florence to Have Baseball this Summer

The Florence Y'alls will take the field in their first season since rebranding from the Florence Freedom earlier this year.

The COVID-19 pandemic had delayed the start of the Frontier League season, but in a news release on Wednesday, the Y'alls will begin playing at UC Health Stadium within the next three to four weeks.

“We are working hard to come up with a great plan to play baseball,” said President/Owner David DelBello in the announcement. “More information regarding what baseball will look like here is coming soon!”

Governor Andy Beshear announced this week that outdoor venues such as ballparks could open at 50-percent capacity.

“We cannot wait to have fans back in the stadium for baseball,” said Hannah Siefert, director of fan communications. “This is what we prepare all off-season for.”

The Frontier League announced Wednesday morning that there will not be a 2020 championship season due to the ongoing restrictions in many of its teams' locations.

All teams have been given an option to pursue baseball and other activities.

More details are expected to follow.

-Staff report