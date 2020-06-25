Carnegie Pushes Back Theatre Season, Adds New Shows for 2021

The Carnegie announced Thursday that its previously announced 2020-21 theatrical season will be pushed back to 2021-22 due to the ongoing pandemic.

But the Covington arts organization plans some new programming in the season's place, including a new musical about George Remus, the infamous local bootlegger of the early 20th century.

“While postponing so many great shows is disappointing, I’m really excited to spend this time on new creative endeavors, original works, and collaborating closely with the amazing artists who call our region home,” said Carnegie Theatre Director Maggie Perrino.

The Carnegie had planned to offer Little Shop of Horrors, Million Dollar Quartet, and Fiddler on the Roof this season, but all will be pushed back to the following year.

Starting in September, though, the Carnegie plans to welcome local singers for a new "tiny concert series" which will run through March. Performers will play to up to 50 audience members, which is the maximum number currently allowed inside the Carnegie's 447-seat theatre.

Additional tickets will be sold for those who wish to watch a live-streamed version.

Details on performers and dates will be released later.

There will also be forthcoming details on movie musicals to be shown at the theatre, with the same audience requirements. Tickets will be free, but spaces will have to be reserved.

The stage will be busy with live theatrical productions.

Starting April 9, a new play by Ensemble Theatre of Cincinnati Artistic Director D. Lynn Meyers will be presented in collaboration with Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts.

George Remus: Bootlegging and Broadway is set to run April 30 and May 1. I Got Rhythm, which celebrates the American songbook, is scheduled for May 21-30.

Patrons will be asked to wear a mask and to practice safe social distancing while patronizing indoor performances or services at The Carnegie. Hand sanitizing stations will be available and additional cleaning regimens will be in place between performances.

Current season subscribers will have their subscriptions automatically rolled over to the 2021-22 season on Aug. 15. Those who do not wish to have their subscription rolled over may choose from one of the following options:

Donate the value of their ticket to The Carnegie as a tax-deductible expense;

Exchange the value of their tickets for one of the shows in the 2021 mini-season (see below);

Convert their tickets to a gift certificate that can be used for a future event of their choosing; or

Request a refund for the value of their tickets with the box office.

