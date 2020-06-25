COVID-19: With Cases Up in Cincinnati, NKY Residents Encouraged to Wear Masks

The Northern Kentucky Health Department is encouraging Northern Kentuckians to wear masks and to take other precautions against COVID-19 as case numbers tick upwards in Hamilton County, Ohio.

Kentucky is seeing its numbers trend upwards, too, but locally the case count remains steady.

280 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky on Thursday. Governor Andy Beshear also announced eight new coronavirus-related deaths.

None of the reported deaths were in local counties.

Fifty-six confirmed cases have been reported in Northern Kentucky this week bringing the region's total to 1,630.

Ten of those cases were reported on Thursday by the Northern Kentucky Health Department. 1,212 people have recovered in the four-county region.

But cases are increasing in southwest Ohio, with Ohio Governor Mike Dewine referring to it as a hotspot.

“COVID-19 has not gone away," said Northern Kentucky District Director of Health Dr. Lynne Saddler. "As restrictions continue to be eased and people throughout the greater Cincinnati region travel back and forth across the river to work and enjoy recreational activities, it is critical that we do not become complacent, regardless of our age. All of us must continue to take steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our work, in our play and in our communities.”

From the health department: Northern Kentucky residents are advised to wear a mask or cloth face covering when out and around other people, stay at least six feet away from others, avoid crowded places, wash your hands frequently and keep them away from your face. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, stay home and away from others.

Kentucky's total is 14,617 since the pandemic began. 3,719 have recovered, Beshear said.

More than 375,000 tests have been conducted statewide.

“I’m proud of Kentuckians for the big sacrifices we’ve made to protect each other and also the small inconveniences that we’ve accepted to keep one another safe and to revive our economy,” said Beshear. “By wearing a mask, staying six feet apart, getting tested and cooperating with contact tracers, we make sure that the lives we’ve lost and the experiences we’ve missed were not in vain.”

The state also announced that starting on Monday, visitation at assisted living and personal care homes can resume, along with group activities of ten people or fewer, communal dining, and off-site appointments.

“Kentuckians have patiently awaited since March 6 for the opportunity to see loved ones in long-term care facilities again – in person. We are pleased to say that plans are in place to ease back into certain activities,” said Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander, adding that resuming visitation and certain other activities will proceed without taking an eye off the threat that remains with COVID-19.

Starting July 15, visitation will resume in nursing homes and in Intermediate Care Facilities for Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities.

