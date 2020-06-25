Dollar General Warehouse, Distribution Center Planned for Walton

Dollar General is poised to develop a $65 million distribution center and warehouse in Walton.

The company received preliminary approval on Thursday from the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) for participation in the Kentucky Business Incentive (KBI) program. That provides income tax credits and wage assessments to new and existing businesses in certain industries that locate or expand operations in Kentucky.

According to documents presented at Thursday's KEDFA meeting, the City of Walton is also participating in an incentive plan in the amount of $250,000 over ten years in the form of a $25,000 annual cash grant.

100 jobs are expected to be created with the center's opening, with 175 total jobs expected by the second year, and 250 jobs in years three through ten. The average hourly wage, including benefits, is expected to be $20.

The company plans to make an investment of $42 million in buildings/facilities and $23 million in equipment, for a total investment of $65 million. $44 million of that will be incentivized by the KBI program.

-Staff report