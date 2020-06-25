NKCAC Awarded $1.5 Million to Assist in COVID-19 Economic Recovery

Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission was awarded more than $1.5 million dollars in addition community services block grant (CSBG) funding to support economic recovery programs across the region.

The funds are part of the federal CARES Act that was adopted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding offers support in the areas of employment, education, transportation, food security, housing, and more.

“CSBG is imperative funding for Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission,” said Catrena Bowman-Thomas, executive director of Northern Kentucky CAC. “The flexibility and diversity it offers is critical to meeting the individual needs of the communities we serve. This additional funding will further expand on our ability to accelerate our region’s economic recovery through the most impactful areas.”

The additional CSBG funding comes on the heels of the launch of an added spring enrollment period for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program, which is also a core Northern Kentucky CAC program, was supported with additional funding through the CARES Act to help struggling families pay home energy costs. Enrollment for Spring LIHEAP runs through June 30, 2020.

Applications are being accepted now to help those that have experienced an employment-related financial hardship due to the COVID-19 public health crisis.

“Our mission is to help those in need achieve greater economic stability and improved health outcomes. Leveraging these increased funding streams and cultivating new partnerships will allow us to help even more Kentuckians rebound from this difficult time in our country and state’s history,” said Bowman-Thomas.

