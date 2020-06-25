State Teachers Organization Supports Ky. Recommendations on School Reopening

The Kentucky Education Association (KEA) announced its full support of the recommendations to reopen schools announced this week by Governor Andy Beshear's administration.

The state released its "Safety Expectations and Best Practices for Kentucky Schools" on Wednesday which included a focus on masks, social distancing, and other precautions against the spread of COVID-19, which forced schools to close in the state in March.

“There are more than 680,000 public school students and 42,000 public school educators in more than 1,500 schools across the commonwealth. Each of those people has a network of family and friends that they interact with each day. For the health and safety of that wide network, it is critical that these recommendations are consistently implemented,” said KEA President Eddie Campbell. “With the focus on required masks, social distancing, health screenings, sanitation and contact tracing, we believe that the governor and his team got this right. They are following the science and the trusted advice of medical professionals, which makes perfect sense.

“Of course, this will be hard, but educators are accustomed to doing hard things on behalf of their students and this pandemic is certainly no exception. Whether it’s the quick application of distance learning that was required last school year or the implementation of these recommendations for the coming school year, educators can and will do what’s best for our students,” said Campbell. “We’re calling on parents and communities to please help us by supporting and respecting these guidelines.”

