4th Street Bridge Fully Reopened

The Fourth Street/Veterans Memorial Bridge between Covington and Newport is fully reopened, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Friday.

The span over the Licking River had been restricted with closed lanes and weight limits in order to complete repairs to a primary load-carrying member that had deteriorated.

All lanes are open and the bridge is back to its original 17-ton weight limit.

It had been at least partially closed or restricted since mid-April.

“We are glad we were able to get this bridge back open for motorists who use this major connection,” said Bob Yeager, chief district engineer for KYTC District 6

The 4th Street/Veterans Bridge carries 13,676 vehicles a day on average.

The bridge was opened in 1936.

Photo: 4th Street Bridge (RCN file)