Two Men Found Shot, Dead in Covington

This story has been updated with additional details including the identities of the men who were found dead.

Two men were found dead early Friday morning in Covington after police were called to respond to a reported shooting.

Police said that both suffered gunshot wounds.

The men were found by police just after 2 a.m. at 316 East Fifteenth Street and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that Daniel Bray, 30, of Hebron forced his way into the home of his former girlfriend, entering through a window where he was confronted Zachary Doney, 29, of Covington. According to police, Bray shot and killed Doney and then turned the gun on himself.

No further information was made available and police said that this is in an active investigation.

This story may be updated.

-Staff report

Image via PDS