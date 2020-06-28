Newport Catholic Names 2015 Grad as Dance Team Coach

Taylor Anne Walz, a 2015 graduate of Newport Central Catholic, is returning to campus as the dance team coach.

She has been dancing with Manyet Dance, LLC for twenty-one years and employed as a lead instructor for eleven years working with ages three to eighteen.

Following graduation from New Cath, Walz attended Thomas More University, earning a degree in elementary education. She also helped form the first dance team at the Crestview Hills school and served as captain for three years.

Walz is currently events manager for the Office of Insitutional Advancement at the university and is working towards a master's degree in ethical leadership.

She previously spent three years as an assistant coach of the dance team at Bishop Brossart High School.

"I am overjoyed to be back up on the hill doing something that I love so much," Walz said. "My time at Newport Central Catholic was filled with many wonderful opportunities and experiences, and I’m honored to be able to invest back into my school and our students. A dance team is something that I always wished existed at NCC, and I believe the program will offer current and prospective students an athletic experience rooted in community, faith, and success.”

“We are pleased to have another talented alum on staff. Taylor is highly qualified, and we look forward to the dance team returning this school year,” said Athletic Director Jeff Schulkens.

-Staff report