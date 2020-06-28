Ryle's Maddie Scherr Named Kentucky's Miss Basketball

Ryle senior Maddie Scherr is Miss Kentucky Basketball 2020.

The announcement came during a virtual ceremony on Sunday, moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which also cut the Raiders season short after the team won the 9th Region title and advanced to the second round of the Kentucky Sweet 16.

Scherr is committed to play college basketball at the University of Oregon.

She led the Raiders to a 23-11 record before the season was stopped.

According to Kentucky Sports Radio, (Scherr) is northern Kentucky’s first McDonald’s All-American, a two-time recipient of Gatorade’s Kentucky Girls Player of the Year award, and the current 9th Region Player of the Year (which made her eligible for the now-cancelled Kentucky-Indiana All-Star Games). Scherr also topped the all-state balloting in coaches polls conducted by both the Louisville Courier-Journal and the Lexington Herald-Leader.

-Staff report

Photo: Maddie Scherr after Ryle won the 9th Region title (RCN file)