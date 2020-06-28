Scratch-Off Sales Buoy Kentucky Lottery in May

A surge in scratch-off ticket sales pushed Kentucky Lottery sales overall back on track to meet its budgeted target for the year, the lottery's board of directors said Friday in a news release.

According to interim Chief Operating Officer Maggie Garrison, May sales were $132.1 million, which is $33.7 million or 31.9% more than budgeted.

“This was led by increases in our Scratch-off ticket sales, which jumped 46% or $29.4 million more than expected,” she said.

Total Scratch-off sales for the month were $93 Million.

Garrison also said that the daily Pick 3 and Pick 4 draw games also saw significant increases, with Pick 3 exceeding budget by $4.7 million (36.5%) and Pick 4 finishing the month with $1.5 million more in sales than budgeted (38.6%).

Total iLottery sales continued to exceed prior year and budget and even increased 25% from April.

Garrison said June sales are on track to be another strong month.

“Through April our sales were $57 Million behind budget, as the initial weeks of the pandemic were experienced,” said interim President and CEO Marty Gibbs. “Opportunities for discretionary spend were limited and lottery products were available, which led to a significant rebound in May.”

Gibbs said the Lottery took steps in March to suspend all product advertising and shut down Keno monitors in retailers across the Commonwealth, and that these elements had been put back into place in the last few weeks.

In other business, the board approved a two-month bridge operating budget for July and August, along with rules and regulations for six scratch-off tickets, and new or amended rules for 19 Instant Play games.

-Staff report