St. Elizabeth Among 11 Kentucky Hospitals to Share in $151.8 Million in CARES Funding

St. Elizabeth Healthcare is among eleven hospitals across Kentucky to share in $151,802,265 to help respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Senate Major Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Friday that the funding was awarded based on the hospitals' willingness to care for all patients regardless of an ability to pay.

The funds are being distributed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and come from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

These funds are the most recent distribution from the $175 billion Healthcare Provider Fund to combat the coronavirus.

Before Friday’s announcement, Kentucky healthcare providers had already received more than $1 billion.

Kentucky ranks second among states with similar populations in funding received from the Healthcare Provider Fund, McConnell said.

The senator, who is running for reelection this year, visited several hospitals recently across Kentucky, including St. Elizabeth's campus in Fort Thomas.

“The CARES Act, which was written in my office, was designed to equip our healthcare heroes with the resources to beat this virus. I’m proud Kentucky’s medical professionals are receiving the support they need to help families and save lives,” said McConnell. “With an emphasis on protecting vulnerable Kentuckians, these federal funds can help our Commonwealth’s doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers on the frontlines of this crisis. As Senate Majority Leader, I’m constantly looking for every opportunity to provide for Kentucky families and communities. Together, we’ll overcome this crisis and safely return to normal.”

“Senator McConnell’s CARES Act is delivering the necessary funding so we can continue providing high-quality care while also protecting our courageous medical professionals and staff,” said St. Elizabeth Healthcare CEO Garren Colvin. “These federal resources will allow our team to continue serving as a safety net in our community, and we’re grateful to have a strong partner in Senator McConnell leading the national response to the pandemic.”

-Staff report