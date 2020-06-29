Boone County Adopts Budget, May Explore Additional Hire for Conservation District

The Boone County fiscal court declined to take immediate action on a request to add another position in the conservation district.

The court adopted the 2020-21 fiscal year budget without amending it following a request from Mark Jacobs, of the conservation district, who said that the district's budget was small and that he needed an additional $193,000, part of which would fund the hiring of a specialist to handle county's forest health plan.

With the county growing in population, it is becoming more difficult to manage, Jacobs said.

But because it was so close to the deadline to adopt the new budget, the fiscal court opted instead to explore potentially funding the request through reserves at a later date.

The court adopted a resolution approving the hiring of new and returning employees for the county parks.

The court also approved the budget for the golf course, decreasing it by 9 percent, but including a $50,000 subsidy.

There will be a short meeting on June 30 at 5:30 pm of the fiscal court, and the next meeting will be on July 14 at 8:30 am.

