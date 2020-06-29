COVID-19 Drive-Through Testing Site to Return to Independence

A COVID-19 drive-through testing site is returning to Independence, and is open to any Kentucky resident.

Like a previous testing operation, the new site will be at Summit View Academy (5006 Madison Pike, Independence).

It opens Tuesday and runs through Thursday, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day. Testing is conducted by appointment.

Testing is free and results are expected to be available within 48 hours, a news release said. 250 tests will be available each day.

To learn more and to make an appointment, click here, or call 888.852.2567 and selection option 1, and then option 3.

-Staff report