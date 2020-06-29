Robertson County Records First Confirmed COVID-19 Case, Last in Ky. to Do So

COVID-19 is now officially in all 120 Kentucky counties.

Robertson County had been the only one in the state not to report a confirmed case of the coronavirus.

That streak ended Monday during Governor Andy Beshear's update.

117 newly confirmed cases were announced, including one in Robertson, bringing the state's total to 15,347.

“Kentucky has been leading with compassion for our fellow citizens throughout this global pandemic,” Beshear said. “We’ve made the changes and sacrifices to keep the most vulnerable among us safe from the coronavirus. Together, our efforts have saved thousands of lives in the commonwealth and now are allowing us to reopen our economy at a time when surging cases have caused other states to pull back.”

“This confirms what we’ve been saying for weeks: This disease is everywhere and because of that we need all Kentuckians to practice social distancing and wear masks to keep each other safe,” Beshear said, of the Robertson confirmation. “While we might see fewer cases in some areas right now, we know cases can spike quickly if we’re not careful.”

Two additional COVID-19-related deaths were also reported, both in Jefferson Co.

As of Monday, there have been at least 394,773 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. At least 3,939 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

-Staff report

Photo: Robertson Co. Courthouse in Mt. Olivet (via)