FedEx to Hire 700 in Northern Kentucky

FedEx announced Tuesday that it is hiring 700 people in its ground warehouse operations in Northern Kentucky.

The shipping giant operates a warehouses in Independence.

The growth in e-commerce, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, prompted the company to add to its workforce. Open positions are for package handlers.

Interested people, who must be at least 18 years old, can apply at GroundWarehouseJobs.fedex.com.

The company said that it is taking necessary precautions to keep its workforce safe and healthy during the pandemic.

The opportunities offer "competitive wages", a news release said, along with additional pay for weekend work. Day and night shifts are available.

-Staff report

