Four NKY Nonprofits Awarded $50,000 from Community Impact Fund

$50,000 was awarded Tuesday to four nonprofits in Northern Kentucky, courtesy of the Horizon Community Funds' Community Impact Fund.

The following nonprofits will receive funds:

$15,000 for Welcome House, to support their Open Door street outreach program that provides medical services to individuals experiencing homelessness

$15,000 for Life Learning Center, to support their Reentry and Recovery Workforce Solution project

$10,000 for the Cincinnati Eye Institute Foundation, to support a new vision clinic in Northern Kentucky

$10,000 for Freestore Foodbank, to support their Logistics, Inventory Management, Facilities Management and Transportation (LIFT) the TriState program

“We received another strong slate of applicants for our 2020 Community Impact Fund grants,” said Horizon Community Funds President Nancy Grayson. “Our grantees’ work addresses critical areas of health and gainful employment, both crucial components of a thriving community. We urge Northern Kentuckians to support our Community Impact Fund, so we can continue to build up our nonprofits for success.”

The Community Impact Fund, which operates separately from the Horizon NKY Coronavirus Relief Fund, provides an annual flexible grant opportunity that provides resources for nonprofits that accelerate change, innovate solutions, and leverage partnerships and resources in Northern Kentucky. The Community Impact Fund relies on individual donors, business partnerships, and other support to bring grant opportunities to Northern Kentucky.

“Home is here, Northern Kentucky, and Horizon Community Funds is dedicated to creating a better home for ALL of our citizens,” said Horizon Community Funds Council of Trustees member Kit Andrews. “With these grants we invest in our neighbors, their families, and our collective futures by offering job training, medical support, and recovery services. I truly believe that a helping hand, offered at the right time, can improve lives for generations! Please join us in contributing to the common good of our part of the Commonwealth.”

The next round of Community Impact Fund grants will be available in early 2021.

The community is encouraged to donate to the Community Impact Fund by:

Visiting www.horizonfunds.org

Mailing a check made payable to Horizon Community Funds (memo: NKY Coronavirus Relief Fund): 50 E. RiverCenter Blvd., Suite 430, Covington, KY 41011

“We are so grateful to Horizon Community Funds, through the Community Impact Fund, for funding our Open Door program," said Danielle Amrine, CEO at Welcome House. "This grant will help us provide a critical medical need as well as resources to our most vulnerable neighbors who are street homeless throughout Northern Kentucky, especially during the COVID crisis.”

“Once we open our doors, this will be the only free vision clinic in the state of Kentucky," said Amy Jones, president and CEO at The Cincinnati Eye Institute (CEI) Foundation. "We thank Horizon Community Funds, as this grant enables The CEI Foundation strengthen our mission and bring our sight-saving programs to Northern Kentucky”.

“LIFT the TriState offers a new career path in the growing industry of warehousing and logistics for individuals seeking financial stability," said Trisha Rayner, chief development officer and vice president of external affairs at Freestore Foodbank. "This program provides both classroom training for industry recognized certification and invaluable hands-on equipment training to provide well-rounded support. During this difficult time of the COVID-19 pandemic, this program is needed now more than ever. We’re excited to get LIFT the TriState back in place with the help of Horizon Community Funds as a 2020 grant recipient. Thank you so much for ensuring local families have access to vital job training services!”

"Now, more than ever, people need to be steady on their feet," said Alecia Webb-Edgington, executive director at Life Learning Center. "Self-sufficiency and gainful employment are universal needs that have been intensified by the pandemic, and we're glad that Horizon Community Funds is agile and responsive with their funding. We look forward to putting this money to work, which means putting more Northern Kentuckians to work."

