Meeting in Burlington to Nominate Fish & Wildlife Commission Member

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking a new representative from the state's fifth district and will hold a meeting to nominate commission candidates next week in Burlington.

The drive-in meeting is set for Tuesday, July 7, at 7:30 p.m. at the Boone County UK Cooperative Extension Office (6028 Camp Ernst Road).

The fifth district includes Northern Kentucky.

A drive-in meeting format will be used because of current public health guidelines for large gatherings related to COVID-19. Public health officials encourage attendees to travel only with members of the same household.

Safeguards will be in place at the location to follow current social distancing and other public health guidelines. Attendees will remain in their vehicles, but will be provided with printed materials and may listen to an on-site audio broadcast of the rules and instructions for participating in the meeting.

Attendees should plan to arrive by 7:15 p.m. There will be no access to facilities or buildings on site, so attendees should plan accordingly.

Once the meeting is underway, qualifying attendees may nominate and vote on prospective commission members.

The commission is a nine-member volunteer board whose members serve four-year terms. It meets at least quarterly in Frankfort, and otherwise as needed. Commission members promote fish and wildlife conservation while representing the interests of sportspersons. The commission oversees the commissioner (agency head) and budget of the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, and recommends all hunting, fishing and boating regulations for approval by the General Assembly. Legislators must approve all recommendations before they become law.

Hunters and anglers nominate candidates at public meetings every four years.

The names of up to five nominees (chosen by voting, if necessary) at the meeting will be submitted to Gov. Andy Beshear. The governor will appoint one nominee to a term ending in August 2024, subject to Kentucky Senate confirmation.

Who can nominate candidates and vote?

Residents of the Fifth Wildlife District who, for the past two consecutive years, have either: purchased a Kentucky hunting or fishing license; or hunted or fished in Kentucky, but were not required to purchase a license, may participate in the nominating meeting and may be nominated. The Fifth Wildlife District includes Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Harrison, Henry, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson, and Trimble counties.

