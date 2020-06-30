NKY's Largest High School Has New Principal

Ryle High School has a new principal, Boone County Schools announced on Tuesday.

Matt Shafer, who previously served as assistant principal at Northern Kentucky's largest high school, will now take the top job.

He replaces Matt Turner who was named superintendent at Boone County Schools in May.

Shafer has been assistant principal for two years at Ryle and also served as principal at Pendleton County High School from 2015 to 2018.

He is a graduate of Princeton High School in Ohio and Union College in Kentucky where he earned undergraduate and graduate degrees.

“Mr. Shafer has always exhibited to me a strong sense of integrity, a clear understanding of teaching and coaching young adults, a reliable moral compass, and a love of other people, especially students," Superintendent Turner said. "Overall, Matt has performed exceptionally well as an educator and administrator at Larry A. Ryle High School and is certainly qualified, ready, and deserving of this position.”

Shafer's wife, Jobeth Shafer, teaches eighth grade science. They have one son, Nolan.

