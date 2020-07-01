220 New Cases of COVID19 Announced in Kentucky

220 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 were announced in Kentucky by Governor Andy Beshear on Wednesday.

“Kentuckians have risen to the challenge as heroes in this test of a lifetime,” said Beshear. “You continue to put others first, even if it means a little inconvenience and discomfort. And as we’ve seen from other states experiencing spikes in cases right now, rising to the challenge is our only option. We simply cannot overwhelm our hospital system and risk the lives of our frontline health care professionals who have already sacrificed so much.”

The state now has a total of 15,842 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. 4,052 people have recovered.

“We’ve got to keep these case numbers under control,” said Beshear. “We’re doing a good job, but we’ve got to work even harder. We can’t let our guard down when an invisible enemy is still out there.”

Seven new deaths were reported, though none were from Northern Kentucky.

As of Saturday, there have been at least 411,217 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky.

-Staff report