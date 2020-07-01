After 25 Years in Covington, Kentucky Symphony Summer Series Moves to Fort Thomas

The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra announced that it is moving its summer concert series to Tower Park in Fort Thomas.

The local orchestra hasn't performed live since March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual summer series is typically hosted in Devou Park in Covington.

In an announcement, the KSO said that it is coordinating with the City of Fort Thomas to meet current public health guidelines when performances resume next week.

KSO said that city officials in Covington thought it would be best not to resume concerts at Devou Park due to the ongoing uncertainty around the pandemic.

For those considered to be at risk (health/age), or are sick/exposed can watch on Facebook Live. Seniors are also invited to attend the morning dress rehearsals in the park. Those planning to attend the performance are strongly urged to register on-line, observe distance postings and instructions, don masks as you share close proximity with others and pack your hand sanitizer, KSO said in the news release.

Shows stars on Saturday, July 11, at 7:30 p.m. with Swingin' Cirque Review, in partnership with Ludlow-based Circus Mojo. The show will feature tunes from the 1990s revival of swing music.

Shows are also planned for August 8 and September 5.

More details can be found at kyso.org.

-Staff report

Photo: KSO performs at Devou Park (RCN file)