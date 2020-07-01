Becker Law Adds Justin Sanders

Becker Law announced the addition of attorney and Covington native Justin Sanders.

The firm, which operates offices in Louisville, Lexington, and Florence, announced his hiring on Wednesday. Sanders is the son of prominent Covington attorney Bob Sanders and the brother of Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders.

Justin Sanders, who graduated from the University of Kentucky and from law school at Pepperdine University in California, has fifteen years of experience in the legal field.

He currently serves on the board of governors at the University of Kentucky Justice Association.

“The families I represent are usually going through the most difficult period in their lives,” said Sanders.” It’s extremely important to me that I do my best to help relieve the added burden and stress they feel during litigation, while working hard to achieve the best outcome possible for them.”

When away from legal practice, Sanders exhibits his passion for youth development and leadership as a volunteer for the American Youth Foundation. He also devotes time toward preserving land and waterways in Kentucky by serving on the board of the Kenton Conservancy.

Sanders and his wife Meredith have two children.

-Staff report