Carroll Cropper Bridge Inspection, Interchange Work Planned

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 Office wants to inform motorists that the Interstate 275 Carroll Cropper Bridge will have a daytime lane closure for a routine bridge inspection. The span carries traffic over the Ohio River at the Kentucky and Indiana border.

The right westbound lane will be closed from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday, July 6 – 9.

The right eastbound lane will be closed from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, July 10 – 16.

Work is weather dependent.

The Carroll Cropper Bridge carries 39,714 vehicles a day on average The bridge was opened in 1977.

Beginning at 8 p.m., work on the new interchange at I-275 and Graves Rd. will require rolling roadblocks on I-275 eastbound and westbound.

At 8 p.m., law enforcement will be in place on I-275 eastbound just west of the Carroll Cropper bridge on the Kentucky side of the river, and will begin holding traffic in 15-minute increments so that work crews can safely perform bridge work above the interstate. Law enforcement also will be in place at the Petersburg exit (Exit #11) and will close the on-ramp to I-275 eastbound. The closures will continue for approximately one hour.

Following the work in the eastbound lanes, the rolling roadblocks will begin in the westbound lanes.

At approximately 9 p.m., law enforcement will be in place on I-275 westbound at the Airport exit (Exit #4) and will begin holding traffic in 15-minute increments so that work crews can safely perform bridge work above the interstate. Law enforcement also will be in place at the Hebron/KY 237 exit (Exit #8) and will close the on-ramp to I-275 westbound. The closures will continue for approximately one hour.

All lanes in both directions, as well as the access ramps to the interstate, are expected to be open to traffic by 10 p.m.

From the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet