Erlanger-Elsmere Schools Announce Two New Principals

The Erlanger-Elsmere Independent School District announced two new principals on Wednesday.

Darrell Cammack will take the top role at Bartlett Educational Center while Jessica Kreitzer will assume the principal's job at Howell Elementary.

Cammack has been with Erlanger-Elsmere for twenty-five years, and served as assistant principal at Bartlett and Tichenor Middle School for the past nine. Prior to that, he taught at Tichenor for sixteen years.

“Mr. Cammack has been dedicated to serving the needs of our students, families, staff, and community throughout his career,” said Chad Molley, the district's new superintendent. “He understands how to lead with compassion and empathy and keeps the best interest of our students at the heart of his decisions. We could not have made a better selection for this position and I look forward to working with Mr. Cammack in the coming weeks, months, and years.”

Cammack graduated from Lloyd High School and earned bachelor and master's degrees from Northern Kentucky University. He lives in Erlanger with his wife, Stacey, and their four children.

Kreitzer joins the district from Cincinnati Public Schools where she most recently served as assistant principal at Roll Hill Elementary. She also served in teaching roles at William Howard Taft Elementary.

“Ms. Kreitzer has demonstrated great success as a classroom teacher, reading specialist, and administrator in her previous positions,” Molley said. “She truly believes in embracing and attending to the individual needs of our students, regardless of the obstacles, so she will be an excellent addition to our team.”

Kreitzer earned her bachelor degree from the University of Kentucky a master's degree from Concordia University.

She lives in Union with her husband, Adam, and their two children.

-Staff report

Photos provided