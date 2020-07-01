Florence Y'alls and Freedom - Yes, the Freedom - to Take on Lexington this Summer

The Battle of the Bourbon Trail brings baseball back to Northern Kentucky this summer.

The Florence Y'alls of the independent Frontier League and the Lexington Legends,a Class A team in the Kansas City Royals system, will create two teams apiece to play each other Wednesday through Sunday starting July 31 in Florence.

The idea emerged after both the Frontier League and minor league baseball were set to cancel their respective seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 7-week season starts at UC Health Stadium.

“We are thrilled for this new partnership and venture,” said Legends President and CEO Andy Shea. “We know that baseball at Whitaker Bank Ballpark (in Lexington) has been greatly missed and partnering with David DelBello and the Florence Y’alls will bring that energy back to the ballpark.”

The Florence Y'alls second team will be known as the Freedom, incidentally the team's name prior to a rebranding announced in January. The Legends' second team will be known as Las Leyendas.

“This is our chance to bring baseball back to the Tri-State,” said Y’alls President and CEO David DelBello. “We have been waiting for this chance and can’t wait to welcome fans into our stadium at the end of July.”

According to the announcement, the teams will consist primarily of former Major League Baseball and Independent League players.

Tryouts for the teams will be open to tall and are scheduled for July 20 at UC Health Stadium. Details can be found at florenceyalls.com.

Season tickets are also on sale for $250.

Information regarding individual tickets will be released next week.

-Staff report