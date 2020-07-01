Man Sought After Woman Shot in Latonia

A woman was shot early Wednesday morning inside a home on the 3900 block of Huntington Avenue in Latonia.

Covington Police responded at around 6:30 a.m. where they found the woman suffering from two gunshot wounds.

She was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators believe that she was shot by a man known to her. He is still at large after fleeing the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with helpful information is asked to call Detective Jess Hamblin at 859.292.2375.

This story may be updated.

-Staff report