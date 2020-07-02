9 New Deaths, 239 Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Kentucky Thursday

Nine additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Kentucky on Thursday, including an 81-year old man from Gallatin County.

581 people in Kentucky have died since the coronavirus pandemic began.

“These losses hurt. They hurt these nine families and they hurt each of us, because a loss to any Kentuckian is a loss to all Kentuckians,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.

239 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing the state's total to 16,079.

“We have done so well in Kentucky up to this point,” said Beshear. “We have saved so many lives by flattening, even smashing, the curve here. But all of that is on the line as case numbers rise across the country. Inevitably, some infected people from other states may visit Kentucky and that could start a major outbreak if we let our guard down. We simply can’t do that, yet.”

“Our case numbers are staying relatively stable, but we can’t become complacent,” said Gov. Beshear. “Especially on a holiday weekend, where lots of families and friends may be getting together, we have to keep in mind the things that will protect us: washing hands, staying outside as much as possible, six feet away from people outside of your household, and wearing masks if you have to be inside or closer to each other.”

-Staff report