Behringer-Crawford Museum, Carnegie Gallery Announce Reopenings

Two Covington cultural institutions announced their plans to reopen to the public in the coming days.

The Behringer-Crawford Museum in Devou Park will reopen on July 11 after four months of closure caused by the pandemic.

The museum will operate 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. It will be closed on Mondays.



“We can’t wait to welcome our members and guests back,“ Laurie Risch, the museum's executive director said. “Without them, we are just a big building filled with artifacts. With them here, BCM becomes a living entity which celebrates the people and events which formed Northern Kentucky’s vibrant history.”

Since closing, Behringer-Crawford has undergone a deep-cleaning and sanitization.

Hand sanitizer stations have been installed throughout the museum and there are floor stickers to guide social-distancing.

Visitors and staff will be required to wear face-coverings.

The museum’s popular exhibit, “From Rituals to Runways: The Art of the Bead,” featuring costumes worn by the pop icon Cher, which was cut short by the epidemic, has been held over until the end of the summer.

The museum's summer concert series also returns on July 9 with some shows online and others in-person, and the annual freshART event will take place on September 12 both online and in-person.

“While our doors were closed, we continued to provide programming for our communities in virtual form – tours of the museum and the bead exhibit, video chats with our curator, weekly online NKY History Hours, Tot Tuesdays, and Chippie’s science labs for kids, even virtual summer camps, “ Risch said. “These have been great learning experiences for our guests and our staff. We will continue to offer them on our website and YouTube after we reopen, and explore new ways to integrate virtual experiences into our programming mix.”

Meanwhile, the Carnegie is reopening its gallery on Sunday, July 5 with a new, free timed-ticket model. The reopening exhibit will include those works that were originally scheduled to be seen in an opening on March 13 before the pandemic shut it down.

Exhibitions Director Matt Distel has worked with local, regional and national curators and organizations to resume programming in the Carnegie’s historic gallery space. “Though we envisioned a somewhat different structure for the exhibition season, the artists, collectors and curators have been tremendously flexible and creative in adjusting to our new realities,” said Distel. “Originally designed as a group of exhibitions that would change frequently, host multiple events and receptions and reward repeat visits, we have shifted to a model that allows for longer visits to the galleries with space and time to explore each project and engage the shows in small groups with knowledgeable staff on hand to answer questions and discuss the works on display.”

The Carnegie Galleries will be open from noon to 4 p.m., Thursday-Sunday

Exhibitions will be on view through late August.

Guests must make a reservation online in advance. The Carnegie is allowing only 40 guests per day to allow for adequate distancing and cleaning. Gallery staff are implementing strategies recommended by public health authorities and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) throughout the building. The Carnegie requires patrons to wear masks, complete a brief question form, follow social distancing guidelines and encourages the use of provided hand sanitizing stations.

To make a reservation, click here. For more information about exhibitions and The Carnegie Galleries, visit www.thecarnegie.com/exhibition.php.

-Staff report