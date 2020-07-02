Covington City Hall to Reopen to Public with Restrictions

The lobby of City Hall will reopen to walk-in visitors with restrictions on Monday after being closed since March 16.

Among the restrictions:

All visitors must wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

The number of people in the lobby at one time will be limited.

Visitors standing in line at the teller window used to pay taxes etc. must stand at least 6 feet apart, as shown by taped "Xs" on the floor.

Walk-in traffic will only be allowed for teller window services. All other city business will prioritize the use of teleconferencing or virtual meetings to assist customers, and must be established by appointment.

Anyone who is sick, or has had a fever in the previous 24 hours with COVID-19-like symptoms, should not enter the City Hall building.

The lobby was closed in March as part of steps to protect residents and employees by limiting face-to-face contact in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The business of City Hall has continued throughout the pandemic via phone, limited in-person visits, virtual meetings, mail and drop boxes. Many workers continue to do their jobs at home, a news release said.

The reopening is not a sign that the pandemic is over, said Assistant City Manager Bruce Applegate, the City's point person on COVID-19. He urged visitors to abide by safety rules even as City Hall employees who are on-site are required to do in other parts of the building.

"Although we are open for business, we have made some big changes in our normal practices," Applegate said. "Please work with us on these new policies, and help keep our City Hall open and staff safe. During these trying times we are still achieving major goals for our community, and we don't want that momentum interrupted."

The opening of the lobby was announced by Mayor Joe Meyer during the Board of Commissioners' meeting on June 23. Meyer also announced that the next Board meeting on July 14 will be an in-person meeting in the Commission chambers, albeit with attendance restrictions.

-Staff report