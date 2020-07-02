Covington, Erlanger Plants Acquired; New Jobs Expected

Cincinnati Co-Packing & Warehousing was acquired by Defiance, Oh.-based Keller Logistics Group, which plans to increase the number of employees at the Erlanger and Covington facilities.

According to an announcement, the deal was completed in April.

Cincinnati Co-Packing & Warehousing (CCW) was founded in 1997 and has more than 290,000 square feet of packaging, warehousing, and distribution space available. It primarily works with national beverage brands.

It operates a warehouse on Lake Park Drive in Covington and on Jamike Avenue in Erlanger.

Keller announced that it was looking to expand into a new geographic region.

“Acquiring Cincinnati Co-Packing and Warehousing is a natural addition that compliments what we already do within the food and beverage industry,” said Keller Logistics Group CEO Bryan Keller. “As a leading 3PL (third-party logistics) in the food and beverage vertical, this addition allows us to diversify our portfolio and continue with our growth trend of adding warehouse and co-packing space throughout the Midwest.”

Keller Warehousing & Co-Packing is a member of the Contract Packaging Association (CPA), the International Warehouse Logistics Association (IWLA), and has been recognized by Food Logistics magazine as a Top 3PL & Cold Storage Provider for four consecutive years, a news release said.

With the acquisition of CCW, Keller plans to expand the current customer base as well as increase job opportunities. Approximately 70 people are currently employed at the Northern Kentucky locations.

