Ft. Wright to Apply for More than $400,000 in CARES Act Funds

Ft. Wright city council offered approval to Mayor Dave Hatter to seek federal reimbursement for costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

City Administrator Jill Bailey explained that each city has been determined to be eligible for a certain amount through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Ft. Wright is eligible for $412,000.

The city's representatives in Frankfort also appeared in person at Wednesday's council meeting.

Senator Chris McDaniel (R-Taylor Mill) spoke about the state's adoption of a one-year budget. He also expressed a sense of urgency about opening Kentucky 536 since Amazon's planned expansion could add more than 2,600 additional commuters in the area.

But neither McDaniel nor State Rep. Kim Banta could answer Mayor Hatter's question about whether a new police academy would be established in Northern Kentucky. Local leaders have sought such an academy since the one at Eastern Kentucky University is causing delays in graduating new police officers.

Banta talked about the $1 million in the budget for mental health work, and also about a survey that she said found that 84 percent of parents want their children back in school, rather than learning at home.

City Attorney Todd McMurtry said that a child care business in the city is looking to expand into the shopping center, but zoning requirements related to parking could present a problem.

McMurtry said that council should let him know how to proceed.

Written by Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor