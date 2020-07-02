NKY Scholar House Has New Openings for Qualified Residents

The Northern Kentucky Scholar House in Newport has new openings for qualified residents.

Northern Kentucky Scholar House is part of a comprehensive, statewide two-generation self-sufficiency program for single parents. The program provides support to single parents enrolled in post-secondary education on their journey to self-sufficiency. By providing access to affordable housing, quality on-site child care, and support services, Scholar House works to eliminate many issues single parents often face in reaching their academic and financial dreams.

“I didn’t have a support system. I was on my own as a single parent and mostly stayed in my apartment and kept to myself with my son Leo. Then, I heard about Northern Kentucky Scholar House. At first, I thought it sounded too good to be true, but soon learned it was exactly what I was looking for,” said Quinn, a recent Northern Kentucky Scholar House graduate.

Through the unique two-generation approach, Northern Kentucky Scholar House provides services to both the parent and their children. The comprehensive support readies individuals to enter the workforce while simultaneously setting children up for success in school. Single parent student residents benefit from living in a multi-generational, educationally driven, and supportive environment for themselves and their children.

Northern Kentucky Scholar House is located at the corner of Sixth and Patterson streets in Newport. The site houses 42 two-bedroom and six three-bedroom apartments and a 5 STAR rated child development center, Early Scholars Child Development Center on the same campus. Additional supports residents benefit from include case management, life skills workshops, financial education, and connection to Brighton Center’s comprehensive array of 41 programs, all aimed at helping families reach self-sufficiency.

Eligibility:

Applicants must meet all the criteria below to receive priority consideration:

at least 18 years of age

Single parent with primary custody of their child/children

A full-time student or admitted for full-time enrollment in an approved post-secondary institution

Agree to attend life skills workshops and monthly meeting with a case manager

Children under the age of 5 must enroll at Early Scholars Child Development Center

Must be eligible for Section 8 subsidized housing

To learn more, visit www.brightoncenter.com or e-mail Lela Rankins [email protected]

-Staff report