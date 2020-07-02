Traffic is About to Be Slower on I-71/75 as Work Begins on Northbound Side, Too

The left lane on northbound Interstate 71/75 around the Cut-in-the-Hill will be closed starting Monday and will stay that way through July, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced.

The right two lanes on the southbound side are also closed currently and will remain so through mid-July.

Starting Sunday at 11 p.m., the left lane closes at around the Dixie Highway exit in Fort Mitchell to the MLK/12th Street exit in Covington.

On Monday, at 10 p.m., traffic will be reduced to one lane as drivers are shifted to the left two lanes by 5 a.m. on Tuesday. That is the configuration that will be in place for the rest of the month.

Single lane closures are expected nightly through next week.

Though the right two lanes on the southbound side will remain closed till mid-July, the Kyles Lane southbound entrance ramp is expected to reopen on Friday, July 3 at 5 a.m.

Crews are currently replacing concrete at sixteen areas where the pavement has failed.

The majority of the project area will undergo a diamond grinding treatment. A high-friction surface treatment, which involves adding a layer of aggregates on the pavement, will be done on the southbound curve in Fort Mitchell and the northbound curve going down the Cut-in-the-Hill. The replacement of pavement slabs and repairing the damaged median barrier wall is also a part of the project.

The speed limit will be reduced from 55 miles per hour to 45 MPH in the project area. Double fines will be issued in the work zone for violations.

The $7.9 million project has an October 2020 completion date.

