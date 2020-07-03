Covington Superintendent Appointed by Governor to State Board

Covington Independent Public Schools Superintendent Alvin Garrison was appointed by Governor Andy Beshear as a member of the Kentucky Center for African-American Heritage.

The Louisville-based agency promotes African-American history, heritage, and cultural contributions.

“I am honored to serve,’’ said Garrison, who has been the superintendent of Covington Independent Public Schools since 2013.

Garrison's term will expire on June 8, 2023.

Beshear also appointed Hunter Bryant, of Ft. Mitchell, to the Kentucky Board of Interpreters for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. She is a self-employed interpreter.

-Staff report