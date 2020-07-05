Burlington Man Faces Sodomy Charge Involving Minor

A Burlington man was arrested Friday and charged with one county of first degree sodomy involving a minor under the age of 12.

Vicente j. Velazquez, 20, was allegedly found Wednesday with a young child on his lap. The child's mother, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, confronted Velazquez who allegedly admitted to another family that he had sodomized the child.

According to investigators, Velazquez admitted to exposing himself to the child but while being interviewed "stopped short of sodomizing the victim", the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The child corroborated the sodomy charge, detectives said.

Velazquez is being held at the Boone County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

-Staff report