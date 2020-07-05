Erlanger Depot Museum to Open for Season on Saturday

The Erlanger Depot Museum will open on Saturday, July 11 and every Saturday in the summer and fall.

The hours of operation will be from 1 to 5 p.m.

The Erlanger Historical Society will operate the museum.

According to the society, the museum hosts artifacts and memorabilia from Erlanger and from around Kentucky.

The 1877 Southern Railroad Depot, now known as the museum, also features an art table for children ages 3 through 10.

A drawing and coloring contest is planned again this year with winners to be announced in October.

On opening day next Saturday, the train room displays will feature a model train, photos, and reading material.

The museum is located at 3313 Crescent Avenue in Erlanger.

-Staff report